CBS orders a third 'Star Trek' series with Spock onboard

CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live-action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise.

This image released by CBS All Access shows, from left, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Anson Mount as Captain Pike of the CBS All Access series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." | Source: Michael Gibson / CBS via AP

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will star Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

Peck, Mount and Romijn will be reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of “Discovery.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.