CDC awards La. more than $7.8M for COVID-19 response

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be giving the State of Louisiana $7,805,064.60 in funding to help with the state’s response to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

WAFB’s Matt Houston says Louisiana could see the federal funding as soon as April.

The CDC is awarding a total of $560 million to state and local jurisdictions nationwide to aide their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The HHS and CDC made the announcement in a news release Thursday, March 11.

“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate [the] spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

The funding for local jurisdictions comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020, which President Donald Trump signed March 6.

The supplemental funding contains $8.3 billion in government aid for the nation’s response to COVID-19.

