CDC no longer needed to confirm test results

The CDC is no longer requiring state agencies to get a secondary confirmation on coronavirus tests that return positive.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the change was enacted Sunday, March 15.

The CDC noted that lab tests have proven to be reliable and CDC confirmation of positive lab results is no longer needed. To reflect this change, results are considered positive instead of presumptive positive.

The Louisiana Department of Health is releasing updates twice-daily for the number of cases that have been confirmed in Louisiana. It also includes the number of tests that have been issued. CLICK HERE to see those numbers.

“As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "This is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”

Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH’s general information line at 1-855-523-2652 or the state’s hotline at 211 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.