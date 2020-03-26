Cenla Food Bank open and operational despite confusion

With the spread of COVID-19, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana is still open and fully operational at this time.

The Food Bank is distributing boxes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their location on Baldwin Avenue.

The Food Bank is now incorporating a drive-through style pick up. When you drive up, you won't even have to leave your vehicle. Volunteers will load everything into the car for you.

If you're interested in getting set up at the Food Bank and have never gotten food from them before, all you need to do is call and fill out an application.

Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez says the Food Bank is looking for donations at this time.

You can bring canned goods and other non-perishable items to the warehouse or donate on the Food Bank's website.

“We’re here during emergencies too, like this. Not just hurricanes or you know the daily disaster of not having enough food for your family," said Wright-Velez. "We want to make sure people understand we’re here and if folks do want to donate to help support the Food Bank, we’re always happy for those things too.”

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana serves 11 parishes across our area.

They're helping with the distribution in Vernon Parish on Friday at the Helping Hands site.

If you're a senior that typically picks up at the farmer's market or in Boyce or Cheneyville, boxes will be distributed at the Food Bank on Baldwin on April 1 and again on April 7.

For any questions, you can call the Food Bank at 318-445-2773.

