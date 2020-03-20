'CENLA Needs' Facebook group helps meet community needs during COVID-19 pandemic

In unprecedented times like these, the only way for our communities to survive is by helping each other. That's why one local group of people took to Facebook to make sure the needs of their neighbors are being met.

The Facebook group is called “CENLA Needs.” It's a resource for those who need help, and for those who simply want to lend a helping hand.

Simply join the group, and post something you need. That can be cleaning supplies, childcare, something delivered to your home, and anything else you can think of. Community members are always quick to respond and offer help.

News Channel 5 spoke with Trish Leleux, one of the founders of the group, on why it all started.

“In about a half an hour we threw this page together, got it out there, got it up. And the response has been tremendous. It's been fabulous, and it's doing exactly what we wanted it to do…” said Leleux. “We've never faced anything like this before. And this is a time where…it's part of human nature. Neighbors helping neighbors and people wanting to do what they can to get out there and help each other. And that's what this started from.”

Due to some technical difficulties, the page is private right now.

However, you can still find the page, request to join and be added, then invite friends yourself.

