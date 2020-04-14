CHRISTUS Health System calls new COVID-19 tool a 'game changer'

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System has announced that it’s now offering a new COVID-19 that they’re calling a “Game Changer”.

Source: KALB

In addition to the on-going PCR test that’s performed by a number of providers (the everyday COVID-19 test that’s being used), they’re now offering a rapid response test that can be used to detect who has been infected and who may carry protective antibodies.

CHRISTUS Health System Executive Vice President, Dr. Sam Bagchi, and other members of the health system explained this new tool through a virtual press conference.

Here’s how Dr. Bagchi broke things down:

“The antibody testing will allow us to test for IGM antibodies against COVID-19 and IGG antibodies against COVID-19. IGM antibodies are the early immune response to an infection and that's the type of antibody response we might expect to see in someone who's asymptomatic, but still infected and potentially has a risk to transmit. IGG antibodies would be present in someone who's had an infection longer and started to develop a robust immune response”.

The CHRISTUS team has been working for several weeks to assess the test’s reliability. Test kits have been sent to all CHRISTUS hospitals to begin using on associates and caregivers first. They’ll also be used on hospitalized patients that are believed to have been infected and patients who are scheduled for urgent surgery.

A blood sample is required for the test and results are produced in ten minutes.

