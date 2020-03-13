CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital visitor restrictions

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital has released a statement regarding new guidelines and implementations for new visitor restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Here is the release in full:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) remains in the headlines as well as at the forefront of our daily operation discussions. Just yesterday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced they will now require all licensed health care facilities in the state to restrict visitors to those deemed essential, vital or necessary for the care and well-being of our patients.

Because our goal is to ensure our hospital continues to be a safe place to receive care, we are following these guidelines and implementing new visitor restrictions. Per the Louisiana DHH mandate, we are limiting family, caregivers and visitors in all patient care areas effective immediately as a precaution to protect our patients, medical staff and associates from potential exposures to COVID-19. The state has deemed visitors defined as “essential, vital, or necessary to the patient’s/client’s/resident’s care and well-being. CHRISTUS policy will implement the mandated definition as follows:

•Med-Surg Patients: 1 Visitor

•Critical Care: No Visitors unless ‘End of Life’

•Labor and Delivery: 1 Support

•NICU: Parents Only

•Cancer Center: 1 Visitor

Because our goal is to ensure our hospital continues to be a safe place to receive care, we are implanting entrance access. The following entrances will be open:

•Main Entrance (5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily)

•Emergency Department (24/7)

•Sky Walk (24/7)

•Outpatient Entrance (5 a.m.-9 p.m.)

•Doctor’s Building (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.)

•MRI/CT Entrance (hospital badge use only)

In order to control access to patient care within our hospital, we will have visitor screening stations placed throughout the hospital campus. All visitors wishing to enter a patient care area must first be screened per the attached SB Visitor Screening Tool. Once cleared, the individual will receive a brightly colored sticker notating the date. Should you see anyone without a sticker or a hospital badge in a patient care area, they must leave immediately or return to a screening station. For ambulatory areas, visitor screening will be operationalized by Monday morning.

As this next step in our safety protocols is implemented, our patients and visitors may become upset. I am asking you to be your most professional, helping to instill calm and confidence in our health care system and community response. We continue to remain vigilant in responding to this evolving situation, meeting daily to ensure we are prepared and continuing to follow the CDC’s guidelines for patient isolation and cleaning.

We want to be perfectly clear – CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital remains a safe place for all to receive quality care. We do not believe it is necessary to cancel elective or voluntary medical procedures at this time. This could change, but for now, we need to be responsive to the health care needs of our community.

We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines for health care facilities, and our providers are working together non-stop and with authorities and our local health care community to prepare and respond as we are called upon. The CDC guidelines and our efforts are in place to ensure the public health and to ensure our hospital is a safe place for all to receive care.

While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. From physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — all of our Associates are involved in making sure we provide a safe environment for our patients, our Associates and this community we serve.

We could not do this without each of you, and appreciate your commitment to your fellow Associates and our patients. Thank you for all you do to help us extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

