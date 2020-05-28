CLTCC announces 4-day work week during summer semester

Central Louisiana Technical Community College will begin its four-day workweek for the summer on Monday, June 1. The four-day workweek schedule will end Friday, August 7.

Employees will work four, ten-hour days, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All campuses will be closed on Fridays including Alexandria, Ferriday, Huey P. Long (Winnfield), Lamar Salter (Leesville), Natchitoches, Rod Brady (Jena), Sabine Valley (Many), and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles (Cottonport).

The four-day workweek is for the summer only, and it coincides with the start of the college’s summer semester classes.

CLTCC will resume normal operating hours Monday, Aug. 10 in preparation for the start of fall classes on Monday, Aug. 17.

Enrollment for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, CLICK HERE.

For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

