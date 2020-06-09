CLTCC announces return to campus plan

With Governor John Bel Edwards’ Executive Order moving Louisiana into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) officials are ready to move forward with the school’s Return to Campus Plan, effective June 15.

“Our foremost goal is preparing for the continued safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “As such, CLTCC pledges to adhere to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and State of Louisiana guidelines regarding COVID-19 while finding ways to provide face - to - face services to students and maintaining flexibility in our operations, delivery of service and instruction.”

Supervisors will notify essential staff who are required to return to the on-campus work schedule.

Faculty and staff may return to their offices with approval of CLTCC administration. Employees are expected to follow proper hygiene and social distancing guidelines. As part of that, employees will be required to wear face coverings when working within six feet of others and when assisting students.

Anyone exposed to COVID-19 or showing symptoms is expected to remain at home and notify the CLTCC administration.

Clearance by a medical professional will be required before the individual may return to campus.

Many summer semester classes will continue to be offered online.

Hands-on training will be conducted during the summer semester employing techniques that include symptom screening, use of personal protective equipment, and thorough cleaning of facilities and equipment.

CLTCC’s library and computer labs will be open with limited hours and social distancing rules employed. HiSET (formerly GED) and other testing will be open with limits on occupancy and will utilize computer-based testing only at this time.

Visit www.cltcc.edu/phase2 for more information.

