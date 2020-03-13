CLTCC canceling classes March 16-20

CLTCC has announced it will be canceling all classes (Credit, Workforce and Adult Ed/WorkreadyU) on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 in response to the coronavirus.

Monday will be a closure day for CLTCC; however essential employees will be asked to report to work on Tuesday, March 17.

On Wednesday, March 18, all faculty and staff will be required to report to work to actively formulate plans for online delivery of instruction and alternate training schedules for unique programs of study.

Students will resume classes Monday, March 23 with online electronic learning facilitation of instruction.

Important Dates:

-Monday, March 16: CLTCC Closed

-Tuesday, March 17: Essential CLTCC Personnel Only

-Wednesday, March 18 – 20: All employees report to work with no classes for Students.

-Monday, March 23: All employees report and classes resume (many classes resume on-line.)

For students with needs for high-speed Internet access (broadband), CLTCC will ensure those students will have access at all college locations to dedicated computer labs for online learning and assessment. They will also provide appropriate precautions for the health and wellness of students per CDC recommendations. CLTCC intends to sustain operations at each location as appropriate.

College administration is working closely to determine essential support services specific to instruction, student services, workforce training, and finance and administration.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.