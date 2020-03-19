CLTCC closes all campus facilities through March 27

CLTCC Chancellor James Sawtelle announced Thursday that all CLTCC campus facilities will be closed through March 27.

“As we all do our part in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19), we want to thank and commend everyone for your efforts in working towards a safer environment,” Sawtelle said. “Our primary focus is continuing high-quality instruction and services to CLTCC students and stakeholders across Central Louisiana. In addition, CLTCC and I extend our heartfelt sentiments that all Central Louisiana residents remain in good stead during this season.”

The closure of all campus facilities is one of a number of adjustments the school is enacting to combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The school announced earlier this week the moving of spring break from the original dates in April to next week, March 23-27. All CLTCC employees are currently working remotely and preparing for the delivery of online class instruction starting March 30.

“Again, our mission is serving students by empowering our faculty and staff,” Sawtelle said, adding they remain accessible through phone calls, e-mails, online classrooms, and social media. “We will continue to work remotely to best serve our students, staff and community. We thank the community for its support and understanding during this process.”

School officials may be reached by e-mail at info@cltcc.edu or by telephone at (800) 278-9855.

Those who know the e-mail or contact number for individual CLTCC employees are welcome to contact them directly. For further updates, follow CLTCC’s social media or access the latest updates online at www.CLTCC.edu.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.