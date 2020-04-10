CLTCC joins fight, mass producing personal protective equipment for first responders, health care workers

As COVID-19 continues to spread in communities across the world, CLTCC is joining the fight and providing personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders.

Source: KALB

Students are using 3D printing technology to create masks, shields, visors and any other equipment health care workers currently need.

CLTCC has 3D printing equipment students already use as part of their learning curriculum.

After being asked to help, Student Board Supervisor and SGA Executive President Shanco Williams took it upon himself to start mass producing masks and other PPE equipment.

Williams called one of his instructors for a crash course to learn how to use the 3D technology to print off masks.

By last Wednesday, Williams was able to start printing off about 15 masks a day, each taking about four hours to design.

Each mask has a filter lined with porous material and mesh that health care workers can easily replace.

Around 50 masks have been printed off at CLTCC using 3D technology so far.

Williams and CLTCC Alexandria Campus Dean Lisa Doney say it's all about helping the community during this time of need and stepping up to the plate.

“Nah, I never saw this," said Williams. "I’m glad to be apart of this because you know, a lot of times people don’t know what to do and they go kind of stir crazy. So when you have an ability to be able to help, it’s just you find yourself doing that. You kind of feel part of the community and you know that you’re doing, you’re helping to kind of flatten that curve.”

“We can adjust and we as I said, we can innovate and we can find ways around it," said Doney. "Again, I am so impressed by our community in that we don’t just sit back and say oh my gosh you know, who’s going to help us. No, we step up.”

CLTCC has joined with other colleges and local businesses to create these masks, including PPE 3D Printing for Cenla, LSUA, Louisiana College and the Rapides Parish School Board just to name a few.

The mask design went before a board of doctors before local partners began using technology to print them out.

Once masks are assembled, they will be used in local hospitals such as Rapides and Cabrini.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.