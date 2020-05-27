CLTCC open to limited amount of students this summer

Students and instructors at Central Louisiana Technical Community College in Alexandria are starting to shuffle back on to campus.

All eight CLTCC campuses will be open for a limited amount of students this summer.

Back in March, the community college shifted to online instruction, due to Governor John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order.

Now a limited amount of students are able to return.

That's because several specialized workforce training programs, such as welding and manufacturing require hands-on experience and training that online courses can't match.

Each student that enters into any CLTCC building must wear a mask, get their temperature checked and answer a number of questions.

CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle said it's all about making sure students are protected, while also providing the best education possible.

"At present, our students are wearing masks, but it's not just wearing masks," said Sawtelle. "It's also using other personal protective equipment such as shields if they're in the welding booths. We are practicing social distancing. For example, if you were to come to the CLECO advanced manufacturing center and look at our welding department, six months ago you would see a student in every booth. Today, we have a student in every third booth."

All general education courses will be offered online during the summer.

If students are sick or don't feel comfortable coming back to campus, they have the option of finishing out the semester online.

As far as fall enrollment is concerned, Sawtelle said the college is already ahead in comparison to this time last year.

