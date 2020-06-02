CLTCC sees increased enrollment for summer semester; additional sections available in the coming weeks

Central Louisiana Technical Community College has announced its college-wide enrollment for the summer semester is 471 students, which is up from 414 students at the start of the 2019 summer term. The total is an increase of 13.7% overall.

"We are very pleased so many students are making the investment to enter high demand, high-skill, and high-wage careers across Central Louisiana," said Jimmy Sawtelle, Chancellor of CLTCC. "This is a testimony to the resiliency of our students, partners and our team who are devoted to student success."

While a majority of CLTCC's classes are being delivered online, many classes are held on-campus following safety measures, including health screens, wearing of personal protective equipment and social distancing. With Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement of 'Phase Two' the college is preparing for expanded online, hybrid (online and face-to-face), and traditional instruction and training. The college will also open additional sections of welding and general education courses over the course of the summer semester.

Enrollment growth has also been significant at rural campuses, such as the Sabine Valley Campus in Many, Louisiana. "High school students in the parish are utilizing their time wisely this summer by dual enrolling in transferrable general education courses through their local community college. CLTCC is a viable and affordable option to earn college credit more efficiently," says Gwen Fontenot, Sabine Valley Campus Dean. Her campus saw an increase of 92 students over last year. Natchitoches campus is also up significantly with an increase of 54 students.

According to pre-enrollment projections, the fall semester appears to show an increase as well. "We are excited to see this positive enrollment growth. It reinforces the fact that our students are eager to find a sense of normalcy in these challenging times," stated Dr. Heather Poole, Executive Vice Chancellor of Student Services.

CLTCC says students took advantage of reduced tuition price points, allowing for enrollment at a fraction of traditional costs. The college plans on employing similar reductions in tuition for specific populations of students for the fall semester. Enrollment for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.