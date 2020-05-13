CLTCC works to overcome digital divide to provide online instruction

Living in the most technologically advanced age ever, with seemingly instant access to the world’s information just a few keystrokes away, it is easy for people to take internet access for granted. It’s everywhere, right?

Actually, it is not that simple.

The majority have cell phones capable of accessing the internet from nearly any location. And that works well if you want to share a selfie or get driving directions to a business. Yet smartphones are not designed for some high-level content such as interactive exams and media-rich presentations which are generally handled by personal computers.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of campuses across the country, colleges and universities, including Central Louisiana Technical Community College, turned to online instruction. It’s an effective solution if every student has a personal computer and highspeed internet access.

But that is not always the case in Louisiana, where broadband internet access is more available in larger cities. Rural areas – which can mean areas as little as a couple of miles outside of town – often have slower internet connections or no connection at all. And while most students have a cell phone, not everyone owns a personal computer.

CLTCC in particular, which has eight campuses across 12 mostly rural Central Louisiana parishes, recognized early on the challenges its students would face with a shift to online instruction.

“Avoyelles Parish is a very rural parish,” explained Tiffany Howard, Dean/Workforce Project manager at CLTCC’s Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles Campus in Cottonport. “The pandemic certainly heightened the digital divide. It (lack of broadband access) has always been here, but people

could access the Internet at CLTCC, their public library, and even coffee shops. The challenge came when closed campuses to the students and the general public. With so many businesses closed there were not as many options available.”

Recognizing many students didn’t have personal computers at home, CLTCC administrators quickly made arrangements to acquire a number of laptops and Chromebooks to loan to students before online instruction began.

“When we made the decision to transition to online instruction, we knew many of our students would need technology to be able to access the instructional programs from home,” explained CLTCC Chancellor James Sawtelle. “We reached out to vendors to get discounted pricing and

we sought bulk discounts, and we were able to get more than 100 portable computers for our students and staff to use.”

Many of those PCs went to students at the Avoyelles campus. “The peculiar thing was, even after providing the Chromebooks, that didn’t solve the problem. Many needed to drive somewhere to be able to get an internet connection,” Howard said.

To overcome that, the school set up hotspots in campus parking lots where possible. They also reached out to identify other internet access points, such as parish libraries and other educational sites, such as LSUA, which made free Wi-Fi internet access available.

Lester Babino, a student at the Nash Campus in Cottonport, is one of the students benefitting from a loaned computer. A Business Administration student, Babino is a retired Army veteran and former over-the-road truck driver. When an injury ended his driving career, Babino turned to CLTCC to learn new skills to work in an office setting.

“I didn’t have a computer or access to the internet at home,” Babino said, noting his Army work and driving duties never required much work on a PC. “They (CLTCC) got me the computer, and I got the internet access,” he said. In a way, Babino said, the shift to online classes may be a blessing since he is enhancing his PC skills as he completes his classwork.

“It will most definitely help down the road,” he said.

Babino said the online classes have gone well. “The biggest challenge I have had is getting back into studying and learning,” he said. “I don’t have a problem doing classes at home. If I have questions, I can get in touch with the teacher as needed.”

While a loaned computer and Internet access solved many CLTCC student’s transitional needs, there were some digital challenges that couldn’t be solved online.

“The majority of our programs are hands-on,” Howard said. Each individual topic required its own unique solution. “For example, one of our nursing instructors set up a classroom in her house,” she said.

She set up a camera and recorded the procedures students would normally participate in during a hands-on instructional session.

“If the skill was hand washing, which is a very important skill in nursing,” Howard said. “The instructor would record a demonstration and the students would then perform that task and record it and send it in for the instructor to review.”

Just as using a PC to complete assignments is giving students like Lester Babino unplanned learning experience, the video review process is proving to work very well.

“Actually, it has improved the instructor’s ability to assess the student’s performance,” Howard said. “They can replay it and they have more time to look at a video or photo.”

The process may have also made the teachers better instructors. “This has definitely transformed the mindset of our instructors. They really took the bull by the horns and got at it,” Howard said. “In rural areas, (education) is key to people’s way up,” she continued. “A certificate from a welding class can mean the difference between $9 an hour and $14 an hour. We had to teach our teachers how to teach in this new environment, and we had to do that online. It worked because of the devotion and innovations of the instructors.”

