CNN’s Brooke Baldwin tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (Gray News) - CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Baldwin posted the news on her Instagram Friday. She says the symptoms came on suddenly on Thursday and she is experiencing chills, a fever and aches.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re told to do. Still -- it got me,” Baldwin said in a post on Instagram.

“Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones,” Baldwin said in her post. She went on to thank doctors and nursers who are on the front-lines of the pandemic.

According to CNN, Baldwin had been broadcasting from their offices in New York City.

Another CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, reported he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

