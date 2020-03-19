COVID-19, How to make your food last for at least two weeks

With millions of people working and learning from home during the spread of COVID-19, there are many food items everyone is going to need over the next few weeks.

Experts say it's a good idea to have enough food to last you at least two weeks in your home.

Shiloh Lancaster, Clinical Nutrition Manager at Rapides Regional says it's important to have a combination of items, including fresh, frozen and non-perishable foods.

She recommends purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower, frozen fruits such as berries, and items that won't go bad such as canned fruits, beans, brown rice, and whole-grain pasta.

When it comes to dairy products and bread, always check the expiration date before purchasing, and make sure you're storing perishable items correctly.

Experts say it's also important to limit trips to the grocery store and maximize each trip as much as possible.

At a time like this, Lancaster adds it's important now more than ever to eat healthy and take care of yourself.

“Good health and a healthy diet will always keep you feeling a little bit stronger," said Lancaster. "A lot of these foods have nutrients in them that help to support a healthy immune system. So eating healthy with plenty of fruits and vegetables, plenty of protein will keep us healthy through a number of illnesses.”

If you're on a strict diet due to food allergies or you may be diabetic, try to find equivalent portions in other food items if the store is running low on food.

And remember to take care of the elderly. Make sure they're getting the right amount of nutrients, protein and calories they need.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.