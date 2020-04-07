COVID-19 ‘clusters’ at La. nursing homes

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health announced they have identified COVID-19 in 70 nursing homes in the state.

There are a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities in Louisiana. Within nursing homes, 363 patients have been reported to have COVID-19. Among nursing home residents, 103 deaths have been reported.

LDH has stopped reporting new “clusters.”

Below is the list of the confirmed 47 clusters in the state. These facilities have been notified by the Department of Health:

Region 1:

•Bayside Health

•Chateau de Notre Dame

•Chateau Living Center

•Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center

•Inspired Living Kenner

•Jefferson Healthcare

•Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

•John Berchmans

•Lambeth House

•Marrero Health Care Center

•Metairie Healthcare

•Nouveau Marc

•Poydras Home

•River Palm Nursing and Rehab

•Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

•Saint Jude's Nursing Home

•Saint Martin's Manor

•St Anthony's Nursing Home

•St Francis Villa Assisted Living

•St Joseph of Harahan

•The Suites at Algiers Point

•Vista Shores Assisted Living

Region 2:

•Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement

•Flannery Oaks Guest House

•Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.

•Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

•Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation

•Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen

•Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home

•St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home

Region 3:

•Chateau Saint James

•Luling Living Center

•Ormond Nursing and Care Center

•South East Louisiana Veterans Home

Region 6:

•Colonial Nursing Home

•Evergreen Life Services

Region 7:

•Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living

•Montclair Park Assisted Living Center

•Vivian Healthcare Center

Region 8:

•Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility

Region 9:

•Belle Maison

•Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

•Green Briar Community Care

•Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

•Oak Park Village

•Pontchartrain Health Care

•St. Anthony’s Gardens

A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. A cluster is considered cleared 28 days after the last positive test result.

LDH will rely on facilities for reporting on the most up-to-date information. LDH officials say they will continue to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and protect residents and staff.

