COVID-19 patient files lawsuit against CENLA nursing home after exposure to virus

A Natchitoches nursing home facility is facing allegations that it failed to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed in the 10th Judicial District Court in Natchitoches Parish on behalf of a patient at Natchitoches Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

According to attorney Taylor Townsend, who represents Clara Rachal, the facility and two employees who are also listed in the lawsuit, Stacey Masters and Miranda Green, “ignored the guidelines and recommendations of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana Department of Health and common sense guidelines for taking care of elderly patients in a nursing home setting."

The lawsuit states Rachal was exposed to the coronavirus and is currently in critical condition on a ventilator at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit.

Around October and November, Rachal contracted the facility to provide her long time care needs. That was months before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the WHO. The lawsuit doesn't state when Rachal contracted the virus or when she was hospitalized.

News Channel Five contacted Masters, who's the nursing center's executive director. She told us she was not allowed to answer any questions about the lawsuit or the number of cases within the facility.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of May 1, COVID-19 cases have been reported by 156 nursing homes and 74 other adult residential facilities in the state.

A total of 2,780 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of nursing homes and 590 deaths. At adult residential facilities there have been 361 positive cases and 47 deaths.

