COVID-19 press conference scheduled Friday morning

CENLA leaders plan to give an update on the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. The press conference is slated for Friday, 11 A.M. at Alexandria City Hall.

Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health Region 6, the City of Alexandria, City of Pineville and the Rapides Parish Police Jury plan to attend.

This meeting comes as the Louisiana Department of Health recorded 2,305 positive cases and 83 deaths from the virus on Thursday, March 26th.

Here’s the breakdown for CENLA parishes:

Rapides- 25 cases, 1 death

Avoyelles- 7 cases

Vernon- 2 cases

Grant Parish- 1 case

Evangeline- 2 cases

Allen- 2 cases

Natchitoches- 2 cases

Catahoula- 1 case, 1 death

News Channel Five plans to live stream the press conference on-air and online.

