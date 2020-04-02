COVID-19 press conference scheduled Thursday morning

Local officials plan to give an update on the COVID-19 outbreak during a joint press conference Thursday, April 2nd.

It will be at 11:00 A.M. at Alexandria City Hall.

Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Public Health Region 6, the City of Alexandria, City of Pineville, the Rapides Parish Police Jury and State Senator Jay Luneau will be in attendance.

Governor John Bel Edwards will also deliver an address to the state at 2:30 P.M. Hours later, President Trump is slated to give a nationwide update on the pandemic.

