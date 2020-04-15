COVID-19 survivor becomes 1st in Lake Area to donate Convalescent Plasma for critically ill

A Lake Charles woman who was previously diagnosed with coronavirus has now recovered, and donated her plasma to help others fighting the potentially deadly virus.

After experiencing what she calls a mild case of COVID-19 and beating it, Wendy Thibodeaux says she’s now on a mission to help save more lives.

“It was a great experience," said Thibodeaux. "I have to say, being the first time to ever donate anything, I was just excited that I was able to do it.”

Thibodeaux was the first in the Lake Area to donate Convalescent Plasma, which contains antibodies that fight against coronavirus.

“Never donated before, was never able to donate,” Thibodeaux said.

In early March, she suffered what doctors consider a mild case of COVID-19, where she lost her sense of taste and smell but never experienced a cough or fever.

“Very tired, that was the other symptom that I had. I was on the good side when I got my results back, I was getting over the virus at that point,” said Thibodeaux.

The antibodies from the Convalescent Plasma can boost the immune system of a person fighting off Coronavirus and potentially help them recover. LifeShare Regional Direcor Shawn Melancon says the process of donating Convalescent Plasma isn’t painful, but it does take longer than donating blood.

“This donation is going to help the most vulnerable people right now, who are really suffering, who are on the ventilators and need the help drastically,” said Melancon.

Having experienced the virus firsthand, Thibodeaux says she’s hopeful that more research will be able to answer the unknowns.

“Hearing that I have the antibodies in me now gives me hope," she said. "I still can’t get a straight answer..in which I don’t think they know if you can catch it (coronavirus) again. That’s the big question I’m getting asked now.”

As the number of positive cases continues to grow, she hopes other survivors will see her story and hopefully be inspired to donate.

“You could save a life by doing it,” Thibodeaux said. "When I walked into the blood bank, I turned to the window and I saw a red bird and I thought “oh my God, this is where I’m supposed to be.”

LifeShare Blood Center says they need more donors for Convalescent Plasma.

-Donors must have a documented positive COVID-19 test result.

-They have to be symptom free for at least 14 day, and test negative twice before donating.

-They will also go through a screening process similar to blood donation.

-If you think you may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma you should contact your doctor, who will need to fill out a required form stating you meet the requirements.

To learn if you qualify, click here.

So far, nationwide, nearly 45,000 people have recovered from coroanvirus. No word yet on how many have recovered in Louisiana.

“There is not any information about number of recoveries within Louisiana available at this time. In many cases, recovery is clinical (meaning the person has resolution of symptoms) and there is not a system in place to track that. We are hopeful that eventually we will have more to share, but nothing official right now. Eventually, antibody testing may be helpful to determine who has been exposed and recovered, but these are not widely tested, FDA approved, or available yet,” said LDH Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh.

For more information on blood donation, please call 800.256.5433.

