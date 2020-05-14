COVID-19 testing begins at Oakdale prison

The Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale began offering COVID-19 testing to all inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I low-security component of the complex this week on a voluntary basis.

This is in an effort to slow the transmission of COVID-19 by identifying inmates who are asymptomatic and are unknowingly carrying the virus. This is key in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. An additional benefit expected outcome of this proactive strategy is to shorten the overall quarantine period during the span of the pandemic.

Testing 100% of the inmate population at the facility may significantly increase the number of COVID-19 positive cases reflected on the Bureau of Prisons’ public website. While a number of inmates are testing positive for COVID-19, not all inmates are experiencing acute or chronic illnesses, and the majority of positive inmates are exhibiting mild to no symptoms.

FCC Oakdale has an ample supply of Personal Protective Equipment. The staff is provided the appropriate level of PPE when entering isolation/quarantine units and during enhanced staff screenings (i.e. masks, gowns, eye protection, gloves). Cloth face-coverings were issued to all staff and inmates, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informational flyers are posted throughout the complex on handwashing, coughing/sneezing in a sleeve or tissue, and no physical contact.

