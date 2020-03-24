COVID-19 testing begins in Alexandria Wednesday

Testing for COVID-19 is ramping up in Central Louisiana as the pandemic spreads throughout the state.

The Department of Health is establishing an off-site testing area for people experiencing symptoms of the virus. It will be in the parking lot of the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Dr. David Holcombe with the Office of Public Health said medical professionals plan to screen patients Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 3:00 p.m.

This comes as the Cenla area has seen at least 12 positive cases and 1 death related to COVID-19.

Dr. Holcombe said patients do not need a doctor's order or a negative flu test to receive testing. The only requirement is a fever above 100.4 degrees.

