COVID-19 testing site now open to anyone with symptoms in NWLA

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Shreveport now is open to anyone who exhibits symptoms of the coronavirus.

And there is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual, authorities report.

The site in the Walmart parking at 1125 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport initially opened last week only for first responders and healthcare workers who show signs of being infected. Now they can now be tested at this site regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The site operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

