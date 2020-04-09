CVS stores to donate more than $5 million worth of seasonal treats to local communities nationwide

CVS Pharmacy has announced it will donate more than $5 million worth of seasonal treats to local community organizations across the country to help families celebrate upcoming holidays, including Easter.

Earlier this month, CVS also began surprising home prescription delivery and drive-thru customers with free spring-themed greeting cards. These efforts aim to spread happiness and human connection during a time of social distancing.

Field leaders and managers at CVS Pharmacy stores will select local organizations to receive the donations, focusing on hospitals, food banks, senior centers, youth programs and other critical resources.

“Many won’t be partaking in their usual holiday celebrations with family and friends,” said George Coleman, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at CVS Health. “We hope this small gesture will help put a smile on people’s faces.”

The following local organizations are receiving these donations:

New Orleans:

Instead Senior Care, NORD, Boys and Girls club of Slidell, Tri State Fostering, Lakeview Hospital, Little River Church, Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, Lady of the Sea Hospital, Ormond Nursing Home, Broadway Elderly Living and Rehabilitation Center, Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank

Lafayette:

Hope for Opelousas, Youngsville Rotary Club, OLOL Children's Hospital, Faith House, Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital, Clair House Bayou Vista, Gardere Initiative, Catholic Diocese St. Theresa Works of Wisdom, Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, Lafayette General, Living Word Christian Center, Faith and Youth Counseling, Our Saviors Church/Jesus Worship Center, Kaplan Food Bank, The Blake Adult Care Center, Brookdale Nursing Home, YWCA/Hope House, Alexandria Hope House

Baton Rouge:

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital

CVS Pharmacy stores remain open to ensure customers and patients have access to critical pharmacy and health services, as well as everyday health and wellness needs and groceries. Customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and take advantage of drive-thru and free delivery options; to locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy location or confirm store hours, visit CVS.com/stores.

For more information about how CVS Pharmacy’s parent company, CVS Health, is responding to the pandemic, visit the frequently updated CVS Health COVID-19 Resource Center.

