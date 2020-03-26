Cabrini, Rapides respond to questions on supplies, protection amid COVID-19 concerns

With employees at local hospitals working around the clock and COVID-19 numbers rising, questions are being asked about supplies and personal protective equipment used by staff members.



Things like gloves, masks, face shields and gowns are being used daily and that's led to a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment.



Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center have both addressed this topic.



Cabrini's CEO, Chris Karam, says, "Where appropriate, we're making sure that the associates understand what is appropriate to use and what's not to use. What we're finding is that some individuals feel like they have to use a lot more PPE that's even recommended and so that's not being a good steward of our resources. And so we don't want to have too much nor too little, we want to have the perfect amount. And so we're doing fine right now in what we have in stock, as well as what our associates are using".



And RRMC has provided a statement saying, "While we have the supplies and equipment we need at this time, we continue to secure products for future use, as the worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, face shields, and gowns is a reality that we are addressing with realistic, workable solutions. As a part of this plan, we have implemented new processes and assigned clinicians who are solely responsible for overseeing PPE planning, inventory and stewardship".



Both hospitals continue to screen employees before they enter the building and follow specific CDC protocols for personal protective equipment.

