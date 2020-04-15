Calif. mayor makes anti-Trump Facebook posts, resigns in Zoom meeting

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL/CNN) - A city council meeting conducted virtually on Zoom featured a mayor resigning after making controversial posts about President Donald Trump on Facebook.

The Auburn City Council meeting also was broadcast live on YouTube. After the pledge, Mayor William Kirby opened with a statement.

"I spent 40 years dedicating my life to serving the community of Auburn as a physician and through my volunteer efforts. Am I perfect? No. We're all a little flawed," he said.

He admitted to the council some of his recent Facebook posts were over the top.

One of those posts was a shared photo of a KKK hood with the caption, "Good news for Trump supporters is that most of them already have masks."

It was later taken down.

Kirby explained to the council the source of his frustration as a doctor, saying he puts his life on the line against an enemy he can't see without the proper gear and testing capabilities.

"This president has put us all at risk," he said.

Kirby concluded his statement by saying he will resign as mayor. Many people had called for it in dozens of citizen emails that were shared on screen during the public comment period.

Some citizen voicemails were played as well, with people giving opposing and supporting emails.

"These comments are hateful, degrading, bigoted, and more consistent with the mentality of a 15-year-old," one person said.

"I just wanted to call in support of Dr. Kirby. I completely 100 percent agree with his assessment of the president," another said.

Council members also weighed in.

"I abhor the things that he has said and done, and I did not hear an apology from him tonight," said Councilmember Cheryl Maki.

Kirby said he will step down as mayor at the next council meeting, nominating Councilmember Daniel Berlant to take his place.

That's something he said he always intended to do before his term expires in November.

"I think it would be appropriate if you would hand the gavel over to Vice Mayor Spokely this evening and let him run the meeting," Maki said.

Kirby declined.

The council plans to meet again in two weeks, a meeting that also will likely take place online.

