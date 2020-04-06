Can law enforcement take action against those not complying with 'stay at home' order?

The “stay at home” order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards is part of the push to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19, but for many people, staying at home can be a struggle.

However, it's a necessary measure that should be taken by all citizens, and some people still aren't doing that - continuing to hold church services and meeting in groups at public places.

So, how can the government enforce the orders without taking away people's constitutional rights - things like the right to assembly and freedom of religion?

Elected officials in Rapides Parish said locals have been good so far about following the governor's stay at home orders, but measures can still be taken, if necessary, against those who aren't complying to the orders.

“There are two statutes. One is 29.925. Another one is 14:3297 that we issue citations - misdemeanor charges,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff-Elect Mark Wood. “Like I said, in times of crisis like this, we don't want to get into that. If we have to, we will.”

“The crime of violating the governor's executive order is a misdemeanor that's punishable by no more than six months in jail, a $500 fine,” said District Attorney Phillip Terrell.

RPSO has not made any arrests or taken any action yet against those who aren't following orders, and Wood says they would like to avoid it if possible. Terrell also mentioned that if someone is arrested, the crime must be proven by the DA's office like any other crime.

