Cane River Brewing shifts from beer to hand sanitizer

People from all over the state are trying to make life as simple as possible with everything going on concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: KALB

That's why Cane River Brewing in Natchitoches is going from brewing beer to brewing hand sanitizer to make sure their community is staying healthy. After all, they are not producing as much beer right now and have the capabilities in their facility.

The brewery produces 75 gallons at a time, mixing the main active ingredients of hydrogen peroxide, glycerol and ethanol mixed with water. The finished product comes to 83% alcohol, which is pure hand sanitizer.

They are currently taking donations and are trying to donate as much as they can to cover the cost of the ingredients, which are marked up two or three times the normal cost.

“I feel like we're providing a good service, and we would actually appreciate all the community for donating,” said Cade Gentry, co-founder of the business. “We're just doing our part, and we appreciate the community for doing their part as well.”

Cane River Brewing's beer drive-thru is open on Friday and Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m.

If you're interested in purchasing some of the hand sanitizer for personal or business use, you can contact them through Facebook, Instagram or their website.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.