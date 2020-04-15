Car insurance companies in La. announce rate reductions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Several car insurance companies in Louisiana have announced they’ll be giving customers a bit of a break during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA

AAA members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers (Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group) will receive premium refunds totaling approximately $125 million. Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16 to May 15 will receive a 20% policy refund check for this period. AAA expects to mail refund checks by the end of May.

Members do not need to take any action to receive their refund.

GEICO

To provide relief during COVID-19, GEICO has chosen to credit its customers 15% for their next full policy term. That’s the entire six months of the policy. For example, if your policy is $1,000 for six months, your credit will be $150 at your renewal. Customers do not need to take any action to receive the discount.

GoAuto

GoAuto Insurance announced that all current Louisiana automobile insurance policyholders would see a reduction in monthly premium payments during the current pandemic.

The rate decrease, due to a reduced number of cars on roads leading to fewer wrecks, will last through May 31 and may be extended if the Shelter in Place order is continued. This announcement affects nearly 82,000 current Louisiana customers for a total reduction in savings of more than $4.2 million.

This action is effective for all active Louisiana GoAuto Insurance policies as of April 1. Current and new policyholders must make a payment between April 1 through April 30, and May 1 through May 31, to receive the discount.

Progressive

If you have an active personal auto policy at the end of April, you’ll receive a credit for 20% of your April premium. Progressive will offer the same 20% credit to active personal auto customers at the end of May, and may offer additional credits in the upcoming months. There’s nothing you need to do. Progressive will automatically calculate your credit at the end of each month, and then you’ll see it reflected in your account within a few weeks. If you have a balance on your policy, Progressive will apply the credit directly to your remaining balance, and if you’re already paid in full, Progressive will return the money to the payment account on file, so customers should make sure their payment details are up to date. This credit is subject to approval by state regulators.

State Farm

In an effort to help customers during these challenging times, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, the nation’s largest auto insurer, is announcing up to a $2 billion dividend that will go to its auto insurance customers. With schools and businesses closed, and many sheltering in their homes, people are driving less right now, so State Farm is returning value to customers as it anticipates fewer auto claims.

Customers do not need to take any action to receive this dividend, which will appear as a credit on their auto policy.

The dividend is part of the Good Neighbor Relief Program, which also includes customer payment options and neighborhood philanthropic relief. This is the single largest dividend paid to customers in the company’s history.

On average, State Farm Mutual auto customers can expect to receive a credit of about 25% of premium for the time period March 20 through May 31; exact percentages will vary by state. Every State Farm Mutual auto insurance customer will receive credits applied against bills beginning as early as June.

Customers with questions should call their agent.

USAA

Officials said every member with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31, 2020, will receive a 20% credit on two months of premiums in the coming weeks.

They added they are able to pass on those savings because customers’ efforts to stay home during the pandemic have meant fewer drivers on the road, which means fewer accidents and claims.

According to USAA, customers will receive a credit applied to their bill. There is no need to call or take any action. For more details on the premium credit, please click here.

