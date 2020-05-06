Caro's Authentic Mexican Cuisine opens up patio for outside seating

On Friday, Governor Edwards announced that restaurants will be allowed to open their outdoor areas for people to eat without table-side service.

Source: KALB

Caro's Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Alexandria opened up their patio last week. Wait staff there tell News Channel Five that the response has been great.

“Slow but also steady," said Caro's Restaurant Co-Owner Carolina Francisco.

As the saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. At least that's the case for this local spot.

“A lot of people ask how are we doing and they care about us," said Francisco.

Although COVID-19 has changed the way Caro's is used to doing business, it hasn't changed the love they have for their customers, and the love their customers have for them.

“There’s this older man that will come every morning and hand me $20," said Francisco. "I would just split it with everybody in the tips.”

The family-owned restaurant has been doing to-go orders since Governor Edwards announced the stay-at-home order.

“The same repeat customers, they’re like family to us and they’ve continued to come throughout this whole period," said Caro's Restaurant Co-Owner Mari Bobbitt.

On Friday, Caro's started allowing people to sit outside and enjoy their food on the restaurant patio, a much-needed change of pace.

“Exciting, busy, people are just so happy to be outside," said Bobbitt.

Safety and compliance with government regulations is their number one priority.

“We actually measure six feet between every table, and we wipe off every table after people leave," said Francisco.

In addition, staff members sanitize frequently, mop floors twice a day and hand-out paper menus for disposal.

Co-Owners Carolina and Mari say it's all about eating local, and supporting the guys who live right here at home.

“These big businesses can come and go but these little guys, we stick around," said Bobbitt. "We live here, this is our home, and we’re not going anywhere.”

If you don't want to sit on the patio, you can also call in your order and a staff member will bring your food out to you in your car.

You can also call Caro's at 318-445-1783 to see how crowded the patio is before coming in.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.