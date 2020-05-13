Casinos plan for reopening Monday; big changes on the way for gamblers

Come Monday, May 18, those who want to beat the odds at the slots will see some big changes.

Starting Monday, any casino in Louisiana that wants to reopen will have to submit a plan to the state on how patrons will be kept safe.

A series of guidelines and regulations implemented by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board outline what changes casinos will need to make in order to reopen. Included are strict sanitizing guidelines, a reduction in capacity to 25%, and a reduction in games.

“You had seating for six at a blackjack table, probably going to be seating for three now,” said Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. “The craps table might ordinarily accommodate 16 people. Under these restrictions, it will be a maximum of six.”

Staff members will also be required to take the temperature of every guest that comes through the doors, offer them a mask, and wipe down every machine that’s touched.

At the Belle of Baton Rouge, management is taking those restrictions a step further. All tables will be closed and the hours of operation will be limited to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

During the hours the casino is closed, staff will do a deep-clean to ensure everything is safe for gamblers when the floor reopens.

“I want everybody to have a good experience, now granted, the experience is going to be, people are going to have to understand the experience isn’t going to be typically what they experienced prior to COVID-19,” said Jim Rigot, the general manager for the Belle. “There’s going to be limitations, there’s going to be restrictions, but if everybody works with us, we’ll get through this together.”

While it’s not required, Belle’s hotel will remain closed and food services will be limited as well.

“People shouldn’t come in here with the expectation that things are going to be normal,” Rigot said.

L’Auberge has not released its plans for reopening yet. A spokesperson for the casino only says it plans to reopen Monday while abiding by the state’s guidelines.

No one at Hollywood Casino responded to requests for an update on reopening.

