Cassidy, Kennedy, Johnson to serve on president’s task force to reopen the economy

President Donald Trump has tapped Sens. Bill Cassidy, MD, and John Kennedy along with U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson to serve on his task force of lawmakers focused on getting the country’s economy back up and running.

“I’m thankful for President Trump’s leadership and that he takes wisdom from many places. My home state has the president and his administration to thank for crucial help as we fight the coronavirus. It’s an honor to be part of a team that will help resuscitate our economy and put our people back to work—because American innovation and elbow grease is how we guarantee a future that’s brighter than ever,” said Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Sen. Cassidy previously served on the health task force that developed the approximately $2 trillion CARES Act, which passed in March.

“Americans are ready to go back to work. We must ensure that this is done safely and in accordance with best available public health information. I’m looking forward to working with President Trump to rebuild the American economy,” said Dr. Cassidy, whose background as a physician includes work with public health and immunizations.

Cassidy has been advocating for a system of reopening the country in which citizens voluntarily take an antibody test to determine if they have immunity to COVID-19. Such a system, he says, would be able to identify those people that can safely return to work. Cassidy has written two articles for the Wall Street Journal about his ideas for tracking coronavirus immunity.

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) also issued the following statement regarding his appointment by President Trump to the Task Force on Reopening the Economy:

“It is a great honor to be asked by President Trump to serve on the Task Force on Reopening the Economy, and I gladly accepted. The American people have pulled together to slow the spread of COVID-19, demonstrated selflessness beyond belief, and endured incredible sacrifice. As a result, we have begun to turn the corner in our fight against this invisible enemy. While we are not out the woods just yet, we must focus our attention right now on bringing that same unifying spirit to reopening the American economy as soon as possible. Before COVID-19 came to our shores, our economy was as strong as it had ever been – unemployment was at historic lows, wages were on the rise, and businesses were thriving. I wholeheartedly believe that, under President Trump’s leadership, our nation can reclaim that momentum and restore our booming economy. I thank the president for this opportunity, and I look forward to getting to work.”

Copyright 2020 KALB and WAFB. All rights reserved.