'Cenla Front Porch Project' captures life during a pandemic

Getting everyone together for a family picture isn’t always an easy task in this day and age. But, it may be a little easier now with everyone spending more time at home.

Source: KALB

Local photographers are using this time to help families have something to look back on with something called “The Front Porch Project”. The idea is to have families gather in front of their homes for a quick photo session, post those pictures on social media with a brief description of the family and their take on how the current pandemic has changed their everyday life. And, this is all done while the photographer maintains a distance of six feet or more from the family.

Maddie Babb and Josh Candiloro, who are both photographers in the Cenla area, say their businesses have both taken a hard hit with the pandemic. Around this time of the year, they’d normally be taking pictures of seniors who are preparing to graduate or capturing other special moments, but COVID-19 has brought on a lot of changes. But, taking part in this project is a way for them to still put their skills to use while bringing positivity to the community during an uncertain time.

“I thought it would be a cool way to spread positivity instead of all the stuff that's going on with the pandemic and everything," Babb said. "And it would be a cool way to document what's going on, that way in about 10 years from now, people will be able to look back on this...or even longer than that”.

“This is right in line with exactly what I love...which is community and unity and photography. And keeping safe, but giving somebody a sense of normalcy right now,” said Candiloro.

You can find both of these photographers, and others who are taking part in this project, on Facebook.

Maddie Babb Photography, LLC

maddiebabb43@gmail.com

318-664-7702

Josh Candiloro Photography

josh@josh.pictures

(318) 451-5022

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

