Cenla Islamic Society holds drive-thru food distribution

COVID-19 is continuing to affect Central Louisiana and those who call it "home".

This virus has caused a number of people to become scared of leaving their homes to do simple tasks like going to the grocery. Community groups and even individuals have stepped up to help others around them during this time of crisis.

The Islamic Society of Central Louisiana realized the needs of their local community and wanted to find a way to help while still practicing social distancing.

"People are not willingly coming out of their homes so that was a little bit challenging," said Mounir Bourkiza, "Imam" of The Islamic Society of Central Louisiana, as he talked about gathering volunteers to hold a drive-thru food distribution.

He and other members of the society prepared over a thousand food packages to distribute to the community.

"We understand that in times like these, the needs are overwhelming," said Bourkiza.

They set up drive-thru pick up areas at the Dr. Monir Community Center on Wimbledon Boulevard and the Neighborhood Islamic Center on Lee Street. Anyone in the community was welcome to come by either location to pick up food while being able to stay in their vehicles.

Bourkiza encourages others in the community to help if they can, in big or small ways.

"Even if it's a little bit, it goes a long way for other people."

