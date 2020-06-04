Cenla Pride festival moves online this year with #CenlaPrideinPlace

Normally, the streets of Cenla are decked out with a rainbow of colors this time every June as people from all walks of life come together to celebrate Pride Month.

(KALB)

This year's celebration will look different because of the global pandemic. Organizers say that “Love isn't Cancelled this Year”, but the celebration is moving online with the slogan as this year’s theme.

As part of this year's celebration, members of the local LGBTQ community are sharing their stories online. Stevie King is moderating the UBU Cenla page, where many people have already started sharing their life experiences.

"We're really just letting everyone know that the community is here, we are welcoming, and we are here to listen,” said King. She adds, "Pride is once a month in a year that we can be ourselves but I think taking it to a social media platform is the next best thing."

This weekend is #CenlaPrideinPlace, a time for people to get together in their own homes with the friends and family who have supported them along the way in their journeys, but anyone is welcome to support the cause online.

"So many children you know don't have the space or the comfort in their own home to be who they are, and if they can't reach out in their community and find acceptance then where are they going to find acceptance?" said Stevie’s mother Jennifer King.

Organizers of Pride Week say they made the decision to go online this year, due to members of the LGBTQ community who are immunocompromised.

"Pride's not a parade. Pride's not a gathering of people. Pride is something that we can wear every day and we don't have to come together in a way that exposes people unnecessarily to illness in order to celebrate our individuality,” said Ann Lowrey with CLASS.

The significance of the timing of this year's Pride Week isn't lost on those participating, and organizers hope that this is just the beginning of real change in Cenla for the groups that need to have their voices heard.

"True revolutionary change can't happen unless we be our true selves, so that quote along with this week and the things that are happening in the black community and Black Lives Matter and it being Pride Week for us- which is all about us being our true selves- just has a real nice symmetry I think for these two things to go together,” said organizer D.C. Sills.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.