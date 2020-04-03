'Cenla Reads' Facebook group brings students and educators together

During a time of uncertainty and fear, one Facebook page known as "Cenla Reads" has been bringing the education community together.

Source: KALB

On the virtual platform, teachers of all grade levels can read to students who are members of the page across Central Louisiana.

The Facebook group was started a week ago from Friday, and already there are over 800 members.

The concept is simple: teachers record themselves reading one of their favorite storybooks out loud so anyone that's a member of the group can hear and see it.

Each video is posted with a hashtag so each book is easily searchable, along with the book title, author and the amount of A.R points.

After listening to a story, students can then take an accelerated reading quiz just like they normally would in the classroom.

Administrators Trish Leleux and David Melancon say it's all about turning something negative into a positive, that will benefit teachers and students for years to come.

“This virtual library can be there indefinitely and it can be a resource forever and I think that’s a fabulous thing to have something that was born out of this that will live on and live on and live on," said Leleux. "The hope is the next generation, they can all keep watching these teachers read these stories and that’s terrific.”

Melancon says it's all about making sure students are still challenged and making education a top priority, even from home.

“Now you have different points of view, different people who are making it fun and creative to read because ultimately, reading is fundamental to everything that we do," said Melancon. "To be good speakers, to be good writers we have to be people who are great readers and so this is trying to keep that process going even though we’re separated from our schools and separated from our teachers.”

With so much negativity surrounding us right now, Melancon says he wants the virtual library to be a happy place where people can feel better about what's going on in the world.

“At the end of the night, it’s great to just sit down and look at what teachers are doing and what the comments say and how people are enjoying this and how they appreciate it," said Melancon. "That’s why we started this virtual library in the first place.”

Visit the Facebook page by clicking here.

Teachers of all grade levels are encouraged to participate, including pre-k all the way up to the college level.

Most books being read right now are elementary level, although teachers can also read chapter books and break it up by reading one chapter every night.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.