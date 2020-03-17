Cenla Salvation Army ready to help homeless population, anyone else who needs assistance

The Salvation Army is ramping up its efforts to protect the homeless population as the coronavirus spreads, and says they're ready to extend extra help to anyone else who might need it in the coming months.

The Salvation Army houses people daily who need meals, showers, and a place to sleep. The organization says they're aware that close living conditions means infectious diseases can spread quickly among residents. Here in Cenla they're cleaning extra vigilantly and assessing clients to make sure they aren't showing any symptoms of illness.

As the coronavirus continues spreading, the Salvation Army says they're anticipating an increase in demand for emergency assistance from those in Cenla who may be impacted by work closings and job losses, and they're ready to help. "As long as they have proof of income and proof of expenses as long as we can verify the need we're going to help them. That's always been the only requirement we've had. Is it a real need? And if it is we're going to do what we can to meet that need," says Major Richard Watts.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

