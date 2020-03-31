Cenla bakery makes COVID inspired cake, cupcakes

A Cenla bakery is trying to help everyone relieve a little stress, by baking up something that will give us all a laugh.

Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery on Texas Avenue in Alexandria has brought COVID-19 to life in the form of a cake, or in this case COVID-46. The cake was custom made for a customer’s birthday. Doce Vida owner Neila Craig says she used a soccer ball mold to create the vanilla flavored virus, with buttercream frosting and fondant to make the rest. Craig says it’s probably the most unique cake request she’s received.

Doce Vida is also making toilet paper roll and “number two” inspired cupcakes. Craig tells KALB that her goal is to make life sweeter as much as possible

Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery is still open for business during this time with pastries, breads, and cake available for pickup Monday-Friday from 10 AM-7 PM and on Saturday from 10 AM-2 PM.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

