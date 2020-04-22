Cenla business hopes to get round two of Paycheck Protection Program

Businesses across the U.S. and Cenla have been scrambling to stay afloat during the pandemic. One of those is a Cenla business owned by Nick Mikulas.

Source: Pixabay via MGN

He is trying to keep his custom t-shirt shop running during these difficult times. To do that, he recently applied for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to get some financial support. But last week, all $349 billion of it ran out. In response, on Tuesday, the Senate voted to put another $310 billion into the program.

"I am encouraged. I guess I’m an optimist here. I want to see this stuff work out,” said Mikulas. “I think now that the banks have had time to look into all this to get the program down, I think it's going to go a little more smoothly. At least that's what my hope is."

The plan approved by the Senate came after negotiations between Republicans and Democrats delayed the bill. Now, it's expected to pass through the house on Thursday.

"It is absolutely critical that the Paycheck Protection Program gets refunded,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District. “It has been a successful rescue package, a lifeline, to keep businesses in operation. Congress needed to step up and do this and I think there will be broad spread support of the bill that can make that happen."

The Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance said the shutdown has and will continue to be hard for businesses, but anything in the meantime can help.

"It didn't solve everything, wasn't supposed to solve everything but I think it has had a very positive impact," said Jim Clinton, President and CEO of CLEDA.

But for Mikulas, the program is vital for his business.

"It's important for us because business really has cut off, I'd say we lost 95 percent of our business and this is our busiest season. So to lose that volume, it's important to replace that income if possible," said Mikulas.

President Donald Trump said he supports the bill as it stands now.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.