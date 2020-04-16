Cenla business left in limbo after SBA loan program tapped out

The government’s lending program for small businesses has run out of money, and business owners are left in limbo while waiting on Congress to approve more funding.

Dillon Weldon, owner of WD Contracting in Beauregard Parish, applied for the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program two days ago, but now he doesn't know what the future holds after the program tapped out. The Small Business Administration said Thursday that it reached the $349 billion lending limit for the program, after approving nearly 1.7 million loans.

"Before all this happened we had a lot of work lined up and everything but once this outbreak happened, everything slowed down and kind of halted and everybody panicked and wanted to hold on to their money, which is understandable," said Weldon.

Small business owners across the U.S. whose loans have not yet been processed must wait for Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program. Lawmakers have been arguing over whether to extend the program how it is now. It’s unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue.

"I know negotiations are ongoing as we speak," said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. "Both Republicans and Democrats and House and Senate are working with the White House to try and get an agreement. Hopefully, we get that agreement soon in the next few days. As of today, the program has run out of money and thousands of more businesses in Louisiana still need that relief."

In Louisiana, more than 17,000 loans were approved totaling over $3.7 billion dollars. But for the business owners who have applied and still haven't received money, they're left in limbo.

"It concerns me a little bit that they already tried to put the money in there and it got shot down," said Weldon. "I think that the politicians just need to put their party aside for now and come together and help out the people and get that refilled to help the people and get stuff done."

