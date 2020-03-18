Cenla churches respond to COVID-19 restrictions

With restrictions placed on society due to COVID-19, public gatherings are almost impossible to hold, with Gov. Edwards restricting gatherings to less than 50 people, and President Trump suggesting only 10 people per gathering.

Source: KALB

Malls, casinos, restaurants are affected. But what about faith communities?

Following the governor's guidelines, most congregations, both big and small, are now prohibited from meeting for worship.

Some people say preventing gatherings of worship is unconstitutional - the same opinion Congressman Clay Higgins expressed in a letter to the governor last week.

Different churches are responding in different ways. How are churches of all sizes in Cenla handling the situation? Most are deciding to either cancel services or come up with an alternative. We spoke with a couple of local pastors to find out why.

“I think it's important for us to recognize that we have to do this,” says Clark Palmer, pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Tioga. “We're not going to act as if this isn’t a real problem. We're not going to be uncooperative with the government. This is not us saying 'Hey, we're scared.' This is us saying we're going to do the wisest thing and listen to public health officials.”

Palmer says although they will not be holding services, he will continue to reach out to his church members in order to keep ministry going, especially to the elderly. The church is also in the process of figuring out how to livestream services so that the congregation can still hear messages on Sundays.

Last Sunday, Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria began using the livestreaming service they’ve had in place for years as an alternative to gathering in the church building.

“I think it's important if churches are going to be a part of their community, that they walk in step with their community and they support leaders that have been elected that make decisions that affect lots of people,” said Dr. David Brooks, Calvary pastor. “For over two years now, we've done Facebook Live as well with our services. So, the difference was there was no one in the room while we were recording this.”

As Lent and Easter seasons are upon us, churches are also having to take other measures to accommodate the restrictions.

Dr. Brooks says that Calvary is encouraging its members to participate in communion on Palm Sunday, April 5, by gathering juice and bread in their own homes as the church leads in communion via Facebook livestream.

The Diocese of Alexandria has canceled all public Masses. Fish fries during Lent are also a concern. St. Francis Xavier Cathedral will not be holding fish fries. You can visit the Diocese of Alexandria website for more information on fish fry and other event/service cancellations at different churches. Some churches have already started to livestream their Masses on Facebook.

Also, some churches might not be canceling services. Find out information on your specific church by calling your church office or visiting their website.

