Cenla couple goes on sunrise walk for 58 days straight during pandemic

If there's one positive that's come out of the events of the last couple of months, it's that the global pandemic has forced many of us to slow down and appreciate the simpler things- like extra time with loved ones and even watching the sunrise.

One Cenla couple is taking the opportunity to watch the dawn of each day together. Sandy and Brian Couvillon are both self-described early risers, but they typically spend each morning doing their own things. Sandy walks at a local park and Brian exercises at a gym. "I love to see, I guess it's the predawn colors. Many times, that's the most vibrant. Many different hues of the pinks and oranges and it's just beautiful. I guess awesome is what I would say,” says Sandy.

However, when both the park and the gym closed down in March, the pandemic brought their morning exercise routines together. On March 21, Sandy and Brian began walking about three and a half miles every morning at sunrise on LSUA's campus. The couple walked 58 days straight- even the morning after a tornado moved through part of the campus in April. Sandy snapped a photo of every single sunrise on her phone, sometimes having to jog to catch up with Brian while he walked ahead. "That's the one thing you never can predict is what it's going to look like,” says Brian.

Eventually the couple began strategically planning their morning route to capture a different view each day, from misty mornings to golden rays, and crystal-clear skies. "It really gets you back to nature that's for sure,” adds Sandy.

The Couvillons watched the birds and the trees change from one season to the next, spending time together at the beginning of every day as a global pandemic unfolded- only breaking the streak earlier this week when they needed a day to rest. "I've enjoyed it. More than I thought I would. I thought we'd get tired of each other after this time period. It's really been a bonding time. We've been married for over 46 years, so you do a lot of things separately, so this has really been a good time to do something together."

Sandy says seeing the sunrise each morning makes her feel like she's been in church, as the couple takes the quiet time to reflect and appreciate the little things, like seeing the glowing sun appear on the horizon. Soon, Sandy's park and Brian's gym will both reopen, and their mornings routines will go their separate ways again. "It's just amazing,” says Sandy. "I think it's definitely worth getting up for. I just wish we could see it from our house."

Even after they go back to their pre-pandemic exercise routines, the Couvillons say they're going to make a point to continue some sunrise walks together. It just won't be every day.

