Cenla resident teaches English to students in China during pandemic

As the reality of the coronavirus pandemic has set in in the United States, citizens of China have faced the reality of the virus since the very beginning.

Katelynn Cloud, a Central Louisiana local who teaches English over the internet to kids in China, has gotten an inside look at what those all across China have been experiencing from day one.

“This was about the second week of January…I would ask them ‘Did you go to school today?’ and they were like ‘No.’ They would say ‘this virus.’”

She’s had many conversations with her students about what they see in their countries on a daily basis.

“In China, most of the families all live together – the grandparents, the parents and the kids,” Cloud said. “So, they all live in one family unit. So, when they found out that the older grandparents had this virus, they had to move out. They were secluded in their own either apartment or they had to go to the hospital, and they weren’t allowed to visit. Sometimes where they live, their apartment buildings they’re told who can leave and who can’t.”

Their lives were completely turned upside down, but Cloud’s classes are an escape back to what life used to look like before the virus struck.

“We are the only constant thing. They’re used to going to piano lessons, going to soccer practice, going to school, and they couldn’t do that anymore. We just see it on their faces that they’re so excited that they get to do one normal thing that they haven’t been able to do.”

She says many things happening in China are the same.

“They got out of school first, which is kind of what happens here, school lets out. Then their parents weren’t able to go to work unless they were essential.”

They were also unable to celebrate with friends and family -- Chinese New Year, to be specific. It’s a holiday her students look forward to each year.

But, the way many of their citizens have reacted is different. Her students tell her hoarding supplies is not an issue. Citizens take only what they need for the week.

Some have even sent love and care to us here in the U.S. in the form of much-needed face masks.

It’s a picture of what it looks like for nations to come together during a shared struggle, no matter how far apart we are.

