Cenla residents join in Alexandria for peaceful protest

On Sunday afternoon, dozens of peaceful protesters walked the streets of Downtown Alexandria chanting for what's important: justice, peace and equality.

This comes after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Three of the most recent deaths people believe happen because of police brutality.

Cenla protesters who are outraged with the system shared their frustrations amongst one another.

“"How many lives have to be taken before they realize our life isn’t a game," Jalen Granville, an organizer of the protest said.

All of the individuals agreed that acting in peace was best.

"Bring your minds, bring your hearts and bring your souls ready to actually fight,” D’Latra Anderson, a Rapides Parish teacher and protester expressed. “Fight doesn't mean physical war all the time, fight means to literally fight, get up."

The group is encouraging others to participate in upcoming protests.

