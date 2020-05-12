Cenla restaurant says 25% not enough to reopen dine-in service

After Louisiana’s stay-at-home order will be lifted on Friday, many businesses are still trying to figure out what to do next. On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will move into phase one of reopening the economy. But for most businesses, including restaurants, they can only reopen at 25 percent capacity.

It has been a long two months for Wildwood Pizza in Alexandria. two months of trying to survive the stay-at-home order. But Monday’s announcement that restaurants could reopen dining service at 25 percent wasn't the welcome news the restaurant was hoping for.

"There's not any restaurant that can survive on 25 percent occupancy," said Gary Perkins, Owner of Wildwood Pizza. "We are just not sure how we would ever do this you know."

Perkins said they'll have to stick with takeout and patio seating for at least another 21 days until Gov. Edwards' next announcement.

"We think it would be less safe than what we are doing now for both our employees and our customers. I don't know where we would line people up and do that," said Perkins.

Another 21 days or more is a scary thought for Perkins with his restaurant already taking a hit over the past two months.

"Sales are still not anywhere close to what we are doing last year at this time," said Perkins.

For Wildwood Pizza to get anywhere back to what was normal, Perkins said the occupancy allowance would have to be doubled.

"We will at least have to get to 50 percent before we can start having people come in and sit down because we just don't have room for people to line up," said Perkins.

Meanwhile, they're holding on, hoping to stay afloat.

"We are searching for a way to survive until we get to where we can at least get to break even again," said Perkins.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.