Cenla teachers get married during COVID-19 pandemic

A wedding can already be a stressful time, but what if your special day was coming up during a worldwide virus outbreak? Well, that's the reality of many couples right now including a couple right here in Cenla.

Courtesy of the Jackson Family

Jarrod and Delanie, two Cenla teachers, met at their church about a year and a half ago.

“We go to Christian Worship Center, and at the time we weren’t serving youth but we met in the youth building because he was serving that night, pizza to the students," Delanie explained.

And, it just kind of went from there.

“He proposed last October on his birthday."

But what the couple didn't know was, closer to their special day the world would be experiencing a pandemic.

“At first, we kept everything exactly the same and we dropped the invite down to just like our closest family and friends,” Jarrod added. “It would've ended up being about 70 people which wasn't ideal, we were just going to go along with that."

As their wedding date grew closer, virus concerns increased in the community.

“Shortly after that all of our vendors started closing down, like men's warehouse called and was like they shut down their main warehouse,” Jarrod said. “So then they were like hey, by the way, can't get your tuxedos, we were like ah well…we kind of need that."

Every day after was a different phone call of cancellations and closed businesses.

“So then it turned into us just calling our pastor and just deciding to do something like really intimate, with just our closest family and it ended up really perfect."

On Thursday, March 26, Jarrod and Delanie said "I do" and although it wasn't the wedding they imagined, the Jackson couple said it was everything they needed.

“At the end of the day when it was just completely out of our control,” Jarrod explained. “And all that stuff got taken away from us, it didn't even matter because the thing that meant the most was we were still going to be able to stand before each other. Before a few of our most closest important people, and hold hands, and that was good, that was the good stuff."

Once things get back to normal, Jarrod and Delanie plan to have their original wedding ceremony with their family and friends.

