Cenla woman making face masks for anyone in the community

With the current shortage of face masks and other protective gear in hospitals across the country, one mom is making it her mission to help others in Cenla.

After seeing a Facebook post, she's decided to make face masks for people with immune deficiencies, doctors, nurses and anyone in the community who wants one.

Ashley Haggart from Pineville started making the masks Sunday night, and already she's made around 60 that have been delivered and even shipped across the country.

Each mask has three layers, including a wire that conforms to the face, and an AC filter that works to filter out viruses.

About a dozen local doctors and nurses have reached out, and Haggart's working on making 25 masks for a cardiology clinic in one hospital, along with masks that were sent to a cardiology clinic in Houston.

She's even made a handful of masks for a cancer patient in Michigan.

Each mask is hand made with your choice of fabric, along with two Bible verses about protection.

Haggart says her goal is to help as many people as possible and keep everyone safe during this uncertain time.

“I really would like to help those who have immune problems and nurses and doctors who may not have anything at all," said Haggart. "I think this is better than nothing and my overall goal is just to save lives and to also, I think the scriptures on it that’s protection scriptures, I pray over the mask. My overall goal is just for these people to stay safe and no one to contract this.”

Haggart has spent about $300 of her own money on supplies. She's charging $2 per mask.

If you're interested in volunteering or purchasing a mask yourself, you can contact Haggart through Facebook messenger.

She's able to make anywhere from 10 to 15 masks a day.

