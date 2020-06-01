Central Louisiana Regional Port releases statement on the passing of Blake Cooper

The Central Louisiana Regional Port has released a statement on the passing of Blake Cooper.

"It is with great sadness to announce the tragic death of the Port’s Executive Director, Mr. Blake Cooper."

His career as Executive Director of the Central Louisiana Regional Port began January 2015. During his 5 years of employment, his vision in growing the footprint of the Port was tremendously successful.

"His enthusiasm, leadership, and commitment to the Port, the Board of Commissioners and staff will forever be remembered," stated Board President Terry Spruill. "Blake’s accomplishments has placed the Port on a strong financial ground. Additionally, his hard work has secured several Army JRTC rotations utilizing the port’s dock which provided additional revenue to the Port."

Commissioner Gil McKee stated, "We lost an outstanding citizen, community advocate and leader for Central Louisiana and beyond in this tragic accident. Blake showed knowledge, wisdom and discernment in all he did throughout his career. As a group, the Port was blessed to have had his guidance and leadership over these years."

Spruill continued, "Be assured, the Board of Commissioners is dedicated to making sure all day-to-day operations at the Port are handled as normal as possible. As president, I will provide daily operational support during this transition. The Central Louisiana Regional Port’s tenants and operation of the Port are of highest priority."

Communication will continue to be made through the port’s central office at 318-473-1848 or info@clrport.com.

